Edouard Mendy Reveals Close Bond With Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy has opened up on his relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga, praising the Spanish international.

The 29-year-old has competed with his counterpart at Chelsea for the number one spot since his arrival last season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against LOSC Lille, Mendy opened up on his relationship with Kepa.

imago1005682769h (1)

He said: “My relationship with Kepa is good since I came here. 

"We have a good relationship on and outside the pitch. He did really well when I was in the AFCON. It didn’t surprise me because I see him every day at the training ground. I was super happy for him, he deserves it. 

Read More

"When you play for Chelsea you have competition in every position so you have to give your best to play on your highest level to be in the team on the weekend.

imago1010003786h

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed that Mendy remains the number one choice over Kepa despite the latter impressing in Mendy's absence.

“A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games,"  Tuchel admitted.

"He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one. There’s no need to change.

"It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player. I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever."

