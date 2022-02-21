Edouard Mendy Reveals 'Dream' of Playing With N'Golo Kante at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has declared that he had dreamt of playing alongside somebody like N'Golo Kante, who also had history in the lower leagues of French football.

The pair faced off against each other as Boulogne played Cherbourg in front of 800 spectators.

Now the duo play together at Chelsea, and speaking on their history, Mendy opened up on his dream of playing with somebody like Kante.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

He said: “Of course we spoke about it a lot of times! (facing off against eachother in the past) That’s good.

"Honestly it’s like a dream to find another player in the same club who played in the same division. Yes, we talk about it. It’s a beautiful thing to find him here and win trophies with him.”

Mendy was relegated with his side in the same season he faced Kante but both have since had meteoric rises, winning the Champions League together at Chelsea as a highlight of their accomplishments.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The goalkeeper continued to give advice to younger players struggling, much like he did during his time in the lower leagues of football.

“I can just say to keep working.

"Have faith in your work, believe in yourself. When you have the opportunity to show what you can do, take it, hold it, to be better everyday. Find a club, that’s a good start but to be better and better is the most difficult thing. The competition, the first competition is against yourself. You have to be better than yesterday and always want to improve.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube