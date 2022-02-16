Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Edouard Mendy Reveals He Didn't Believe Chelsea Interest Was True

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he did not believe that the Blues' interest in him was true during his time at Rennes.

He joined Thomas Tuchel's side last season, when Frank Lampard was manager in the summer.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy revealed that he did not believe that the interest was genuine.

imago1008940057h (1)

Speaking in an exclusive question and answer session, he said: "Honestly, I didn’t believe it! When Chelsea called again to say they wanted me, I was so happy. At first, I kept it to myself and didn’t tell my family because I didn’t believe this was true.

"I told my mum and my sister, who lives in London, and they couldn’t believe it either. Everyone was so happy for me to join such a beautiful club."

Read More

The 29-year-old joined the club last season and has been impressive, keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the side.

imago1008938281h

Since joining, Mendy has won several trophies including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea, alongside winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

He was also named UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year for his stellar performances that have seen him rated as one of the best in the world.

Speaking on the trophies won during his time at the club, Mendy continued: "I feel so lucky and it’s hard to describe these amazing feelings. 

"To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008938281h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals He Didn't Believe Chelsea Interest Was Genuine

1 minute ago
imago1009839509h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Ajax Winger Antony Ahead of Potential Summer Transfer Swoop

31 minutes ago
imago1009456123h
Transfer News

Report: Haaland Departure Sets Chelsea Back in Pursuit of Reims Striker Ekitike

1 hour ago
imago1009765828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Keen on Long Time Transfer Target Raphinha From Leeds

1 hour ago
imago1009556562h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga First Choice Target for Maurizio Sarri at Lazio

2 hours ago
imago1009585770h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen Reveals All on His Chelsea Career So Far

2 hours ago
imago1009776299h
News

Report: Chelsea Considered Ian Maatsen Recall After Ben Chilwell Injury

3 hours ago
imago1009857417h
Transfer News

Report: Fiorentina Held January Interest in Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu After Fine Venezia Form

3 hours ago