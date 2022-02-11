Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy Reveals He Loves Chelsea Song After Returning to Club World Cup Squad

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he loves the chant that the Blues faithful have come up with for him.

The 29-year-old quickly became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Stade Rennais last summer.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy has expresseed his delight with the chant.

imago1008940057h

He said: "When I heard this song I was focused on the game because it was important. Sometimes you saw 'wow' when you receive this love. You just have to show why, to keep going and do your job every time."

The goalkeeper has given the Blues faithful many good memories in his short period at the club and will be looking for yet another highlight if he is selected to play in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Read More

He had to cut his celebrations short after winning the African Cup of Nations to join up with the Chelsea squad but Mendy is now ready to lift another trophy with his club.

imago1005682769h

He continued to express his delight with being a Chelsea player.

"I'm honestly just happy to be a Chelsea player. I play in the best team in the world, the best fans. I would like to say thank you to our fans for the messages, the videos. It's incredible. So happy, grateful to receive this love."

The Blues will have the opportunity to lift two trophies, and three in total for Edouard Mendy this month.

