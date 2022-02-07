'We Worked Really Hard' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to African Cup of Nations Success With Senegal

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has shared his delight after he won the African Cup of Nations with his home country Senegal.

The Blues man helped to guide his nation to the final against Egypt on Sunday night and even saved a penalty in the shootout after the match finished 0-0.

His triumph in Cameroon adds to the list of honours he has collected since he moved to Chelsea including the Champions League and Super Cup, as well as his own personal achievements.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after his victory, Mendy was able to reveal Senegal's delight of winning the tournament for the very first time.

"We are proud. We never won it before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group and as a country and that is why I am super proud.

"The penalties were tense for me, but also for the shooters. They did really well and I tried to give my best to save one shot and I did that, so I am super happy."

He played five times for them throughout the competition having missed the first two matches due to Covid-19, keeping three clean sheets.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Mendy will now return to club action as he joins up with his teammates in the United Arab Emirates to compete in the Club World Cup.

Their Champions League success last season has seen them qualify for the competition for the second time, having lost to Corinthians in the final in 2012.

