Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride After Winning UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has taking to social media to explain his pride after being awarded with the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The goalkeeper was awarded the accolade after setting an impressive defensive record.

Taking to Instagram, Mendy reflected on his emotions after picking up the award.

"Feeling proud to receive this award at home in front of you. First win to start the new season of Champions League. Keep working hard." he said.

Mendy was in fine form for Thomas Tuchel's side last season as the Blue only conceded three goals on the way to lifting the Champions League trophy, with the Senegalese goalkeeper a huge part of the record.

He has began the season in sincillating form, conceding just one goal in four Premier League matches and keeping a clean sheet on the opening day of the Champions League campaign in a 1-0 victory over Zenit.

Twitter: Chelsea FC

Mendy will jet off to join up with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations in January, gifting Kepa Arrizabalaga an opportunity to be Chelsea's number one for the month.

This could affect Mendy's golden glove chances as he will miss several games and could miss out on another individual award to goalkeepers who will be staying and playing in January.

