Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride in Winning Africa Cup of Nations With Senegal

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has opened up on his pride of winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the final to see his country lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Upon his return to the Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi, Mendy sat down with the club's media team to discuss his experience in Africa.

imago1009634759h (1)

The Blues are currently in the Middle East participating in the Club World Cup as Mendy looks to add another trophy to his cabinet.

When asked about what it means to him to have won an international trohpy, he said: "I think I can't describe what I feel. It's an amazing achievement for my teammates, for me, for our families, for the country.

Read More

"The first time we win this trophy, amazing. I think everyone knows how the national team means for me. To win this trophy for the first time... it's a big achievement."

imago1009634699h (1)

He had to cut his celebrations short to join up with the Chelsea squad but Mendy was part of the initial group that returned to Senegal to meet fans.

"We spoke about the celebrations," he continued. "Even the fans for the first World Cup in 1998, it was not the same atmosphere, the same energy. It was amazing. A million people in the street... phenomenal.

"We stayed seven hours in the bus. Honestly, I was so, so happy to see kids, parents, everyone on the streets to celebrate us. Amazing. I have photos, videos, everything!"

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009634759h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride in Winning Africa Cup of Nations With Senegal

1 minute ago
imago1009579929h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Take Rare Club World Cup Opportunity

31 minutes ago
imago1008940057h
News

'You Fight for the Title' - Edouard Mendy Looks Ahead to Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1009601408h
News

Jorginho Hopeful of Fifth Trophy in Six Months as Chelsea Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1009585770h
News

Andreas Christensen Challenges Chelsea to Lift Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1008940057h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Palmeiras: Edouard Mendy Returns for the Blues

2 hours ago
imago1005682769h
News

Zsolt Low Hints at Chelsea Goalkeeper Selection Ahead of Club World Cup Final

3 hours ago
imago1006147505h
News

Zsolt Low Heaps Praise on Romelu Lukaku & Kai Havertz Partnership Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

4 hours ago