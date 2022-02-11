Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride in Winning Africa Cup of Nations With Senegal

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has opened up on his pride of winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the final to see his country lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Upon his return to the Chelsea squad in Abu Dhabi, Mendy sat down with the club's media team to discuss his experience in Africa.

The Blues are currently in the Middle East participating in the Club World Cup as Mendy looks to add another trophy to his cabinet.

When asked about what it means to him to have won an international trohpy, he said: "I think I can't describe what I feel. It's an amazing achievement for my teammates, for me, for our families, for the country.

"The first time we win this trophy, amazing. I think everyone knows how the national team means for me. To win this trophy for the first time... it's a big achievement."

He had to cut his celebrations short to join up with the Chelsea squad but Mendy was part of the initial group that returned to Senegal to meet fans.

"We spoke about the celebrations," he continued. "Even the fans for the first World Cup in 1998, it was not the same atmosphere, the same energy. It was amazing. A million people in the street... phenomenal.

"We stayed seven hours in the bus. Honestly, I was so, so happy to see kids, parents, everyone on the streets to celebrate us. Amazing. I have photos, videos, everything!"

