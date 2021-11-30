Edouard Mendy Reveals Stand-Out Moment in Chelsea Career After Ballon d'Or Snub

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his 'stand-out' Chelsea moment so far following the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards.

The Senegal international finished second in controversial style to Italy's Gianluigi Donnaruma in the Yachine award, despite winning the Champions League with the best defensive and clean sheet record in Europe.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Mendy revealed which moment of his Blues career so far.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "So many highlights! From the games against my previous club Rennes to playing the semi-final against Real Madrid and the final in Porto, so many moments to keep, to appreciate."

The goalkeeper continued to name the Champions League semi-final against Madrid as his highlight, where he pulled off a fantastic save to deny Karim Benzema.

"I think it was against Madrid, in the semi-final at home, because the score was 0-0 and they had a great chance," he continued.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"I made the save from Benzema to keep us in the game and we scored three minutes after, so for me it is the biggest save I have made."

Mendy will be hoping to keep up his fine form from this campaign, which has seen Chelsea qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League and sit top of the Premier League table as he looks to make many more memories in Chelsea blue.

