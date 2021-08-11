Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Edouard Mendy Reveals That He 'Couldn't Refuse' Chelsea Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

The goalkeeper has lifted his lid on the move.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his move to Chelsea, stating that he 'couldn't refuse' a move to London.

The shot-stopper impressed as he lifted the Champions League in his first season in blue.

Speaking to UEFA, Mendy discussed his move to the London club.

ISTUD

Mendy said: "After the season cut short by COVID, Chelsea became interested in me, and despite having qualified for the Champions League with Rennes, it was something that I couldn't refuse."

Mendy was scouted by Petr Cech as the Blues searched for a goalkeeper last summer and the Senegalese had no second thoughts once Chelsea made their intentions clear.

EM3

"It was the city where I wanted to live, it was the club where I wanted to play, the colours that I wanted to defend." Mendy explained. "Rennes understood. I joined Chelsea and it all went well for me."

The 29-year-old has the opportunity to lift his second trophy with the club at the start of his second season as Chelsea as the Blues face Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup.

The shot-stopped recently spoke about winning the Champions League, which led to the club's participation in the Super Cup.

The west London club will be looking to lift the Super Cup, having missed out on the previous two occassions.

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

zouma tuchel
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Re-Open Negotiations With Kurt Zouma Amid Chelsea's Jules Kounde Interest

Mendy AC
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals That He 'Couldn't Refuse' Chelsea Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

sipa_33741298
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Sasa Kalajdzic Despite Romelu Lukaku Signing

E8cZ6KZX0AM5ax5
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen to Return for Super Cup Final

E8WA5PfWUAAzd4P
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

8863889D-9C2E-4392-9389-E063356995B0
News

How Thomas Tuchel Managed 42 Chelsea Players During Pre-Season

E8cZ6KZX0AM5ax5
News

The Full Confirmed Chelsea Squad Available to Face Villarreal in Super Cup

ECC45A43-8BD3-421C-9A32-972283E4C433
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Difficulties in Managing Chelsea Squad During Pre-Season