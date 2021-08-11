Edouard Mendy Reveals That He 'Couldn't Refuse' Chelsea Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

The goalkeeper has lifted his lid on the move.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his move to Chelsea, stating that he 'couldn't refuse' a move to London.

The shot-stopper impressed as he lifted the Champions League in his first season in blue.

Speaking to UEFA, Mendy discussed his move to the London club.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

Mendy said: "After the season cut short by COVID, Chelsea became interested in me, and despite having qualified for the Champions League with Rennes, it was something that I couldn't refuse."

Mendy was scouted by Petr Cech as the Blues searched for a goalkeeper last summer and the Senegalese had no second thoughts once Chelsea made their intentions clear.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It was the city where I wanted to live, it was the club where I wanted to play, the colours that I wanted to defend." Mendy explained. "Rennes understood. I joined Chelsea and it all went well for me."

The 29-year-old has the opportunity to lift his second trophy with the club at the start of his second season as Chelsea as the Blues face Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup.

The shot-stopped recently spoke about winning the Champions League, which led to the club's participation in the Super Cup.

The west London club will be looking to lift the Super Cup, having missed out on the previous two occassions.

