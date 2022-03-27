Edouard Mendy Reveals What Sadio Mane Says to Him Before Every Time Chelsea Face Liverpool

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed what Senegal teammate Sadio Mane says to him every time his side face Liverpool.

The 30-year-old made a double save in the Carabao Cup final to deny Liverpool from taking the lead at the end of February as he stopped Sadio Mane from scoring the rebound of a save from a Naby Keita shot.

As a result, Mendy was able to see out the 120 minutes of football without conceding before the Blues lost a penalty shoot-out to Jurgen Klopp's men.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Mendy revealed how it felt to save Mane's shot, as well as revealing exactly what the Liverpool striker says to him before every game.

"Especially against Sadio (Mane), I was so happy! He always talks to me, says before the game 'I'm going to score, don't worry I'll make sure I score'

" I was so happy to save that because we stayed in the game."

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Mendy went on to discuss how it felt to make his first ever Premier League save, which was against Manchester United back in 2020.

"This was probably the first (vs Manchester United) because the first three games were quiet for me," he continued. "At Old Trafford, with this kind of team, you know you have to help the team. It was the last minute."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube