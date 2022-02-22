Edouard Mendy Reveals When He Will Celebrate Chelsea and Senegal Success

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed when he will take the time to celebrate his successes with club and country in the past year.

The Senegalese international has already won the Africa Cup of Nations and the Club World Cup in 2022 with his third final of the year coming by the end of February.

Mendy was snubbed as being named the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or 2021, coming second placed to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but he has impressed fans worldwide since then.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League round of 16 clash with Lille on Tuesday evening, Mendy revealed when he would take the time to celebrate his recent successes.

“A lot of good things happened in the last days and last weeks," he told the media.

"Obviously, I am really happy and proud for my success in the national team and also in Chelsea but I don’t have time to celebrate because we have a lot of big games this week and the coming weeks.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

"I am just focused on the next game and I will have time to celebrate at the end of the season.”

Despite placing second in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition, Mendy did go on to be named the best FIFA goalkeeper for 2021 following his Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs of last year.

The 29-year-old will undoubtedly have his eyes set on lifting more trophies this year, having already got two to his name, with a potential third on the way.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube