Edouard Mendy Set to Join Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Within 24 Hours of Senegal Winning Africa Cup of Nations

Edouard Mendy is set to rejoin Chelsea's squad for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi just 24 hours after lifting the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The 29-year-old added to his UEFA Champions League and Super Cup in the last year to be crowned Champion of Africa.

But now he is set to return to Chelsea, just 24 hours after winning in Cameroon, as per football.london.

This comes after Mendy has been registered for the tournament, with Kepa Arrizabalaga the only other goalkeeper in the squad.

Reece James travelled with Chelsea to Abu Dhabi despite recovering from his injury but the right-back has been removed from the squad, whils Mendy will take his place in the previously named squad, after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

It remains unclear as to whether he will start due to Kepa's fine form and Mendy's travel implications.

He was partying late into the night with Senegal, so will be a surprise if he is to start against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Dropping Kepa would be extremely harsh due to his fantastic form since Mendy's absence, saving a penalty in extra time against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Mendy will have the opportunity to lift another trophy with Chelsea and could end the month with three trophies alongside the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Club World Cup is up for grabs this week, whilst Chelsea play in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month.

