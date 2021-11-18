Edouard Mendy Hits Out at Media for Benjamin Mendy Mistaken Identity

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has slammed media outlets for using his photo during coverage of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy.

City's Mendy is currently in custody after being charged with six counts of rape, as well as one of sexual assault.

After the most recent charges that were served this week, Chelsea's Mendy and also Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid saw their images mistakenly used in articles.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Edouard Mendy took to Instagram to blast the outlets who used his photo, which Ferland Mendy later shared.

He wrote: "Sad to see that in 2021, in France as in England, for some blacks have neither first names nor distinct faces. These photo 'mistakes' sound like anecdotal, they are highly symbolic on the contrary.

"However, it is not that difficult to distinguish two faces, especially when the jersey is of a valuable help!"

Instagram: Edouard Mendy

Chelsea's Mendy believes it was a 'highly symbolic' moment after the mistaken identity in the reporting of an extremely serious case.

France international Ferland Mendy later followed with a message of his own in response to Edouard, writing: "Thank you Edouard Mendy! We are in 2021.

"STOP! It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not."

