Edouard Mendy Squashes Comments About Chelsea Being More Suited to Cup Competitions Than Premier League

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has expressed his disagreement that his side are more suited to cup competitions than the league.

The west London side have already lifted three trophies since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club back in January 2021 and they have reached the finals of both the FA Cup last year and the Carabao Cup this year.

However, despite being one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season, the European champions are currently 13 points behind Manchester City in the domestic league.

imago1010005016h

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Lille, Mendy squashed comments about Chelsea being more suited to cup ties than the Premier League.

“No. I don’t agree with that," he told the media. "I think, yes, we had many injuries and Covid cases.

Read More

"Sometimes we have played some games with maybe seven or eight Covid cases.

"The other teams did not play with just two or three Covid cases. It affects our team, our result. It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.

imago1010003627h

"We had many injuries also so we were really good in the league and the cup but it's true, in December our results in the Premier League were not good enough but we were still playing good but did not win a lot of games.

"I think after the Club World Cup and Premier League games this week, the results are getting better and better."

The west London side will look towards lifting their fourth trophy under Tuchel on Sunday as they face Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup.

imago1010003782h
