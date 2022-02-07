Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy Takes to Social Media to React to Africa Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has taken to social media to react to his side lifting the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mendy was the hero, saving a penalty in the shoot-out as Senegal beat Egypt in the final in Cameroon.

Taking to Instagram, Mendy opened up on his emotions regarding the victory.

He wrote: "Hard work, consistency, sacrifices, belief, support and hope.I couldn't have done it without the love and support I received from my team, staff, players, family and fans. We won Together."

The 29-year-old has added to his impressive trophy record since signing for Chelsea last season,

In the final, Mendy produced several fantastic saves to keep his side in it and despite Sadio Mane missing an early penalty, Mendy proved to be the hero and won the clash for Senegal.

Egypt's second penalty struck the post before Mendy stepped up to save the fourth, allowing Mane to get redemption and score the winning penalty for his side.

Mendy is set to link up with his Chelsea teammates now in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal before returning to Premier League and Champions League action, set to take Reece James' place in the 23-man squad for the competition.

It remains unclear as to whether he will start due to Kepa Arrizabalaga's fine form and Mendy's lack of game time, alongside travel implications.

However, he will be on a high after lifting Senegal's first Africa Cup of Nations.

