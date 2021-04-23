Edouard Mendy to start in goal for Chelsea against West Ham, confirms Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel makes decision on who will start in goal for Chelsea against West Ham

Edouard Mendy will return to the Chelsea side against West Ham, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the nod to start in back-to-back games on Tuesday night against Brighton, which saw him keep another clean sheet after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday.

But Mendy, who is Chelsea's number one, will replace Kepa and take his place back in the starting eleven at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

"Mendy will be in goal," confirmed Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel explained his decision to start Kepa for consecutive games in midweek and hailed his personality as drops back down to the bench.

"The change was made for Kepa in the FA Cup game and myself and the goalkeeper coach decided Kepa should stay in for one more game as a reward for his performance and to get a bit of rhythm," added Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"What he's doing in training and in the dressing room is simply outstanding in terms of personality. I'm happy he showed it on the pitch. He had two clean sheets in two matches, so it's a good feeling we have two very strong goalkeepers. But yes, Edou will be in goal tomorrow."

Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee for Chelsea against West Ham due to a hamstring injury. Tuchel has a fully fit squad to select from for the London derby.

