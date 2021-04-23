NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel makes decision on who will start in goal for Chelsea against West Ham

Author:
Publish date:

Edouard Mendy will return to the Chelsea side against West Ham, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the nod to start in back-to-back games on Tuesday night against Brighton, which saw him keep another clean sheet after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday. 

But Mendy, who is Chelsea's number one, will replace Kepa and take his place back in the starting eleven at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

"Mendy will be in goal," confirmed Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

sipa_32515431

Tuchel explained his decision to start Kepa for consecutive games in midweek and hailed his personality as drops back down to the bench. 

"The change was made for Kepa in the FA Cup game and myself and the goalkeeper coach decided Kepa should stay in for one more game as a reward for his performance and to get a bit of rhythm," added Tuchel. 

sipa_32834231

"What he's doing in training and in the dressing room is simply outstanding in terms of personality. I'm happy he showed it on the pitch. He had two clean sheets in two matches, so it's a good feeling we have two very strong goalkeepers. But yes, Edou will be in goal tomorrow."

Mateo Kovacic is the only absentee for Chelsea against West Ham due to a hamstring injury. Tuchel has a fully fit squad to select from for the London derby. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

USATSI_13079299
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32465922
News

Edouard Mendy to start in goal for Chelsea against West Ham, confirms Tuchel

sipa_32835335 (2)
News

Mateo Kovacic hands Chelsea injury blow ahead of West Ham clash

sipa_32930619
Match Coverage

Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33049024
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante set to return for the Blues

sipa_32613835 (1)
News

Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic remains out with hamstring problem

sipa_32229513
News

Declan Rice set to miss Chelsea clash but Jesse Lingard 'should' be fit for West Ham to face Blues

sipa_32387795 (1)
Transfer News

Ross Barkley is set to return to Chelsea this summer following Aston Villa loan