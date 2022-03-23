Nick Candy's bid to buy Chelsea Football Club has now received backing from Elliott Management, according to reports.

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of the month, with the news coming just a week before current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the west London side, with a number of parties believed to have shown interest in a potential acquisition.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky News Elliott Management, who are a US-based investor and the hedge fund that own Serie A giants AC Milan, are now backing a bid for the club led by Candy.

They have 'agreed to inject a multimillion pound sum' into the World and European Champions as part of the offer proposed by Candy.

Despite them owning Milan, it is believed that should they be successful in their attempts of acquiring the Blues, their stake would be below the level that is set by UEFA in terms of dual club ownership.

Parties who have made bids for the club are reportedly growing frustrated in the delay of the shortlist announcement to be made by Raine Group.

IMAGO / PA Images

There was expected to be an announcement on which bidders will make it through to the next stage of the takeover process on Monday or Tuesday, but they are yet to have heard anything as of yet.

However, it has soon been revealed that the delay in announcing the shortlist is due to the complex nature of the bids that have been submitted as well as the high volume of information left with Raine, which means the process has taken longer.

