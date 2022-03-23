Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Elliott Management Back Nick Candy Bid for Chelsea Football Club

Nick Candy's bid to buy Chelsea Football Club has now received backing from Elliott Management, according to reports. 

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of the month, with the news coming just a week before current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the west London side, with a number of parties believed to have shown interest in a potential acquisition. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to Sky News Elliott Management, who are a US-based investor and the hedge fund that own Serie A giants AC Milan, are now backing a bid for the club led by Candy.

They have 'agreed to inject a multimillion pound sum' into the World and European Champions as part of the offer proposed by Candy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite them owning Milan, it is believed that should they be successful in their attempts of acquiring the Blues, their stake would be below the level that is set by UEFA in terms of dual club ownership.

Parties who have made bids for the club are reportedly growing frustrated in the delay of the shortlist announcement to be made by Raine Group.

imago1010479508h (3)

There was expected to be an announcement on which bidders will make it through to the next stage of the takeover process on Monday or Tuesday, but they are yet to have heard anything as of yet.

However, it has soon been revealed that the delay in announcing the shortlist is due to the complex nature of the bids that have been submitted as well as the high volume of information left with Raine, which means the process has taken longer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h (3)
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Takeover Shortlist Has Been Delayed as Bidders Get Frustrated

By Matt Debono25 minutes ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Likely to Be Shortlisted By Raine for Chelsea Takeover

By Matt Debono51 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

The Ricketts Family Release Statement Amid Chelsea Takeover Backlash & #NoToRicketts Campaign

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Report: Chelsea Bidders Left Frustrated as Raine Delay Shortlist Announcement

By Matt Debono14 hours ago
imago1005990995h
News

'Brought me to a Different Level' - Romelu Lukaku Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission After Serie A Success Last Season

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1008014830h
News

N'Golo Kante Leaves France Camp Due to Personal Reasons

By Matt Debono14 hours ago
imago1010595490h
News

Revealed: The Three Chelsea Employees Who Will Decide Preferred Takeover Bidders

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1010676682h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson 'Expected' to Return to Chelsea After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago