Emerson Palmieri Backs Chelsea Teammate Jorginho to Win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Emerson Palmieri has backed Chelsea and Italy teammate Jorginho to take home the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The pair play together for club and country winning both the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy this year.

Jorginho is currently third favourite to win the award behind 2021 Copa America winner Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski.

As per talkSPORT, Emerson praised the 29-year-old midfielder, claiming that he is worthy of the trophy.

“[Gianluigi] Donnarumma did great things at AC Milan,” said the full-back.

“Like me, Jorginho won everything, but he has played at a high level for a couple of seasons. He deserves it [the Ballon d’ Or].”

Emerson is currently on loan at Lyon and so will not be travelling alongside Jorginho to Italy as the Blues face Juventus on Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

Jorginho has already won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award this year, beating Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to the trophy.

The Italian midfielder has become known in England for his calming but clever presence in the midfield, being able to control the tempo of a game if and when he wants.

But more iconically, for his signature hop, skip and jump as he runs up to take a penalty.

Jorginho was Chelsea's top scorer in the club's 2020/21 Premier League campaign, netting a total of seven penalties.

Thankfully, now with Romelu Lukaku's arrival however, Jorginho's goalscoring heights shouldn't be quite as needed this year.

