Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea willing to sell left-back - Juventus interested

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are reportedly planning to sell Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri.

The 25-year-old hasn't convinced Frank Lampard, and as a result a departure from west London could be on the cards.

Emerson has made 12 Premier League appearances this term, but was recently taken off against Arsenal in the first-half following a poor team and personal performance.

According to CalcioMercato, Chelsea are willing to allow Emerson and fellow left-back Marcos Alonso depart the club.

The pair have been battling it out this season under Frank Lampard to become the preferred option at left-back, but neither have convinced the Blues boss with captain Cesar Azpilicueta having switched to the left-side for a handful of games.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has previously worked with the pair, but is eyeing a reunion with Emerson Palmieri in the summer.

Contact between the Italian side and the left-back and his representatives have been established for some time now according to the report, with a move in the summer looking likely.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future amid speculation of a move away from Stamford Bridge.

----------

Emerson is looking for regular playing time ahead of the European Championships this summer with Italy.

A January move hasn't been ruled out, but it remains unlikely unless Chelsea manage to secure a replacement.

Jody Morris, Chelsea's assistant manager, confirmed that the Blues' business of outgoing would only be a cause of any incomings.

"We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re going to be left short somewhere," Morris said.

"We have to look at the individual as well but everyone is valuable for us. You never know what can happen in terms of injuries or form so until they walk out the door, everyone is important."

Chelsea have been linked with replacement full-backs - Ben Chilwell [Leicester City], Alex Telles [FC Porto] and David Alaba [Bayern Munich] have all been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube