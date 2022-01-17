Chelsea Handed Blow as Emerson Palmieri Tests Positive for Covid-19 at Lyon

Chelsea's on-loan defender Emerson Palmieri has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 whilst on loan at Olympique Lyonnais.

This comes as there was huge speculation regarding his return to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Taking to Instagram, the Italian has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid.

He wrote: "Hi everyone, just wanted to come here to say that I tested positive for COVID on Friday, and I truly feel fine and the rest of the family do too. Many thanks for all your caring messages. I hope to be back as soon as possible."

The defender has been in isolation since Friday, when he first tested positive for the virus.

The latest reports stated that the defender wanted to return to Chelsea as the Blues showed interest in bringing him back to the club this window.

However, despite them offering Lyon a 'favourable financial package' to cut his loan spell short, their manager Peter Bosz stated that he would stay at the club until the summer.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Thomas Tuchel had made recalling Emerson a 'priority' for the January transfer window but this has now been thrown into tatters as he tests positive for Covid.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Emerson will return to Chelsea but he will have to wait to return a negative test before returning to any footballing action.

