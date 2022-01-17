Chelsea Handed Blow as Emerson Palmieri Tests Positive for Covid-19 at Lyon

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Emerson Palmieri Confirms Positive Covid-19 Test Amid Chelsea Return Speculation

Chelsea's on-loan defender Emerson Palmieri has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 whilst on loan at Olympique Lyonnais.

This comes as there was huge speculation regarding his return to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Taking to Instagram, the Italian has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid.

He wrote: "Hi everyone, just wanted to come here to say that I tested positive for COVID on Friday, and I truly feel fine and the rest of the family do too. Many thanks for all your caring messages. I hope to be back as soon as possible."

The defender has been in isolation since Friday, when he first tested positive for the virus.

The latest reports stated that the defender wanted to return to Chelsea as the Blues showed interest in bringing him back to the club this window.

Read More

However, despite them offering Lyon a 'favourable financial package' to cut his loan spell short, their manager Peter Bosz stated that he would stay at the club until the summer.

imago1009104285h

Thomas Tuchel had made recalling Emerson a 'priority' for the January transfer window but this has now been thrown into tatters as he tests positive for Covid.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Emerson will return to Chelsea but he will have to wait to return a negative test before returning to any footballing action.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009104285h
News

Chelsea Handed Blow as Emerson Palmieri Tests Positive for Covid-19 at Lyon

34 seconds ago
imago1008930903h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Reacts to Winning The Best Goalkeeper of 2021 Award

14 minutes ago
imago1009123385h
News

'Huge Respect' - Graham Potter Gives Tariq Lamptey Admisison Ahead of Chelsea Clash

17 minutes ago
imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confident of Fulfilling Contract Despite Chelsea Dismissal History

47 minutes ago
imago1009104678h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Jorginho, Mount & Hudson-Odoi Return to Lineup

1 hour ago
imago1009114708h
News

'Not About Ten Players Serving One Player' - Thomas Tuchel Will Not Change Chelsea Style to Help Romelu Lukaku

1 hour ago
imago1008506421h
Transfer News

Report: Sergino Dest 'Seriously Contemplates' Move From Barcelona to Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009188540h
News

Brighton Boss Graham Potter Relishes Clash Against 'World Class' Chelsea

2 hours ago