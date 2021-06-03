Emerson Palmieri Delivers Honest Update on Chelsea Future

Emerson Palmieri has held off talk over his future to concentrate on the European Championships with Italy this summer.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch away from Chelsea this summer after being limited to two Premier League appearances for the Blues during the 2020/21 season.

He has been the model professional this season in west London, and his season was capped off with a Champions League winners' medal in Porto.

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with having interest in the left-back this summer, as have AS Roma. But for now the 26-year-old doesn't care about his future and is fully focused on the Euros which are set to begin in just over a week's time.

What Emerson Palmieri has said

Speaking on international duty with Italy, Emerson responded to talk over his future, saying: "Going back to Serie A? It's been talked about for a long time but now I don't care. I don't care about the transfer market. I live in the present and dream of winning the European Championship with Italy."

What his agent has said

Fernando Malta spoke on the 26-year-old's future following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto.

He said: “He had a period in Serie A where he made the leap in quality. If there were all the conditions, if there was the ideal scenario, he would be happy. Of course, as an agency we don’t just focus on there. Emerson has attracted the attention of other leagues and other major continental realities.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube