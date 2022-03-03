Emerson Palmieri 'Didn't Get Involved' in January Negotiations Between Chelsea & Lyon

Chelsea's on-loan defender Emerson Palmieri has opened up about his failed return to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side.

However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international in January.

When asked about the potential return, via insidefutbol, the wing-back admitted that he did not get involved in the negotiations.

“The truth is simple”, Emerson said. “Everyone knows that Chelsea wanted me back. Lyon said no.

“It was between the clubs, I didn’t get involved. I had peace of mind and continued to work.

“The decision was not for me to take.”

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he wished to recall Emerson in January to provide competition to Marcos Alonso whilst Chilwell was out with injury.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," Tuchel said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

However, the deal could not happen as Lyon rejected several moves from the Blues and, instead, Kenedy returned from his loan move at Flamengo.

The future of Emerson is unclear as he could remain at Lyon next season, staying beyond his current loan spell.

