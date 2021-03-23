Emerson Palmieri hails Thomas Tuchel for doing 'sensational job' at Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri has praised Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel for the sensational start he made to life in charge of the Blues.

After 14 games in charge following his appointment in January, the German has won 10 games and drawn the other four in all competitions, remaining unbeaten.

It has put Chelsea in a favourable position; in the Premier League they are in the top four and the Blues are still in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Emerson, who has been on the fringes of Tuchel's squad, has given his approval of his boss who has steered the side back on the right tracks heading into the closing and most important part of the season.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said: "Thomas arrived here and, on the first day, we noticed the organisation that his team has.

"He shows us a lot of videos, details and information that help us a lot on the pitch. The team is well organised, and he’s doing a sensational job.

"We need to take advantage of this, get the best out of him. We have entered the final stage of the season, we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and we just need to work out some details and keep doing what we are doing."

Chelsea have a European tie against Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, while a semi-final tie against Manchester City awaits them in the FA Cup.

