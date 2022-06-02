Emerson Palmieri Hasn't Spoken to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Return

Emerson Palmieri has admitted that he is yet to speak to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of a potential return from his loan spell at Lyon last summer.

The wing-back had a successful season in Ligue 1 but is reportedly set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Emerson revealed that he has not spoken to Chelsea head coach Tuchel ahead of a potential return.

Lyon rejected several moves from the Blues in January to allow him to return to the club in the January transfer window following an injury to Ben Chilwell.

Marcos Alonso filled in during Chilwell's absence but is set to depart Chelsea this summer.

It has been reported in recent days that Barcelona have a verbal agreement with the Spaniard, leaving a space in Chelsea's squad for Emerson to return.

When asked if he has spoken to Tuchel about a return this summer, Emerson admitted: "It's a good place for me, a good club. But I don't know. Let's see the next moves what can happen. I've not spoken to the coach."

The defender continued to hint at remaining at Chelsea this summer following his successful loan in France.

"When I signed there (Lyon) I signed for one year not six months so now I go back to Chelsea for pre-season and let's see in the next months.

"It was nice to know they wanted me. I have a contract there. It's my club for three seasons. I have a lot of friends there and if I come back there I am very happy."

