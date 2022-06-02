Skip to main content

Emerson Palmieri Hasn't Spoken to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Return

Emerson Palmieri has admitted that he is yet to speak to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of a potential return from his loan spell at Lyon last summer.

The wing-back had a successful season in Ligue 1 but is reportedly set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Emerson revealed that he has not spoken to Chelsea head coach Tuchel ahead of a potential return.

imago1012406306h

Lyon rejected several moves from the Blues in January to allow him to return to the club in the January transfer window following an injury to Ben Chilwell.

Marcos Alonso filled in during Chilwell's absence but is set to depart Chelsea this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been reported in recent days that Barcelona have a verbal agreement with the Spaniard, leaving a space in Chelsea's squad for Emerson to return.

imago1011716735h

When asked if he has spoken to Tuchel about a return this summer, Emerson admitted: "It's a good place for me, a good club. But I don't know. Let's see the next moves what can happen. I've not spoken to the coach."

The defender continued to hint at remaining at Chelsea this summer following his successful loan in France.

"When I signed there (Lyon) I signed for one year not six months so now I go back to Chelsea for pre-season and let's see in the next months.

"It was nice to know they wanted me. I have a contract there. It's my club for three seasons. I have a lot of friends there and if I come back there I am very happy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prefer Romelu Lukaku Bayern Munich Switch Over Inter Milan Due to Robert Lewandowski Interest

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011716735h (1)
News

'Let's See What Happens' - Emerson Would Be 'Very Happy' With Chelsea Return After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012214158h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku Leaves

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012406307h
News

Emerson Palmieri Provides Honest Verdict on Lyon Rejecting Chelsea's January Recall Attempts

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012327910h
Transfer News

'I Really Want to Stay' - Lautaro Martinez Hands Chelsea Transfer Blow Amid Stamford Bridge Links

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012406622h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Jorginho's Italy Struggles Against Argentina Are a Timely Reminder of Crucial Chelsea Contract Decision

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ask Jules Kounde to Ignore Other Offers Amid Pending Transfer

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1012407090h
News

'I'm Not Super Happy' - Christian Pulisic Calls Out USMNT Support After Friendly Win Against Morocco

By Rob Calcutt6 hours ago