Emerson Palmieri Makes Honest Admission About 'Good Club' Chelsea Ahead of Loan Return

Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri has made an honest admission regarding the club as he prepares to return from his loan spell at Lyon ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old is set to return and fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for next season, with rumours circulating about Marcos Alonso's future.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Emerson has made an honest admission about his parent club following his spell in France.

When asked about a potential return in the summer, the Italian international said: "It's a good place for me, a good club. But I don't know. Let's see the next moves what can happen. I've not spoken to the coach."

Emerson continued to discuss his year spent in France, admitting that it has been good for him to play football during his period away from Chelsea.

"For me personally it's been a good season, I played a lot of games. Let's see what happens in the future. I have a contract with Chelsea. I've played there for three years and won some things. If I need to go back there I'm happy."

The Blues attempted to recall their wing-back in the January transfer window following a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell but Lyon would not let the 27-year-old return, with Emerson having to wait until the end of the season to be reunited with his Chelsea teammates.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds as Tuchel appears to want to make the wing-back part of his squad once more next season.

