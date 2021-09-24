Emerson Palmieri Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Departure Following Loan Move

Emerson Palmieri has opened up on his Chelsea loan departure after the Italian moved on loan to French side Lyon in the summer.

The defender became a double European Champion after lifting the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country.

Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport via football.italia, Emerson discussed the loan move.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

He said: “After the Euros, I wanted to get regular playing time and feel important. I couldn’t play consistently at Chelsea and (Roberto) Mancini told me that, at my level, I should have stayed on the pitch as much as possible."

The Italian was heavily linked with a move back to Italy to link-up with his former boss Luciano Spalletti at Napoli, but instead opted for a move to Lyon.

Speaking about a potential switch to Italy, Emerson said: “I had spoken to Luciano Spalletti and gave the green light to move to Napoli, I don’t know why the deal collapsed. Lyon offered me a good project and I decided in two or three days."

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Emerson scored his first goal for Lyon against Troyes, coming in off the left hand-side to fire a low strike into the back of the net as he appears to be enjoying his football in France.

It is unclear as to what the future holds for the defender but with Marcos Alonso's fine form at the start of the season, his game time at Chelsea would have been limited.

