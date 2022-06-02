Skip to main content

Emerson Palmieri Provides Honest Verdict on Lyon Rejecting Chelsea's January Recall Attempts

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has opened up on the decision for Lyon to reject the Blues' recall request during his loan spell.

The 27-year-old was impressing in Ligue 1 and Thomas Tuchel wished to recall him following Ben Chilwell's injury.

However, Lyon refused to allow him to return to his parent club as Chelsea instead recalled Kenedy from a spell at Flamengo.

imago1011716735h

Emerson has now revealed, via Daily Mail, the reason he did not get involved in any negotiations.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he wished to recall Emerson in January to provide competition to Marcos Alonso whilst Chilwell was out with injury.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," Tuchel said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

The deal could not happen as Lyon rejected several moves from the Blues, leaving them short for options at wing-back.

imago1012406307h

When asked about the drama surrounding his potential return in January, Emerson revealed: "Lyon said no, it didn't depend on me." 

"This was a conversation between clubs and I respect this because when I signed there I signed for one year not six months so now I go back to Chelsea for pre-season and let's see in the next months."

The Italian concluded by admitting that it was 'nice' to know that Chelsea wanted him to return before hinting at remaining at the club next season.

"It was nice to know they wanted me. I have a contract there. It's my club for three seasons. I have a lot of friends there and if I come back there I am very happy," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012327910h
Transfer News

'I Really Want to Stay' - Lautaro Martinez Hands Chelsea Transfer Blow Amid Stamford Bridge Links

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1012406622h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Jorginho's Italy Struggles Against Argentina Are a Timely Reminder of Crucial Chelsea Contract Decision

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ask Jules Kounde to Ignore Other Offers Amid Pending Transfer

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012407090h
News

'I'm Not Super Happy' - Christian Pulisic Calls Out USMNT Support After Friendly Win Against Morocco

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012194214h
Transfer News

Official: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Signs for Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012407090h
News

What Christian Pulisic Did for USMNT vs Morocco to Follow in Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Footsteps

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012378170h
News

Conor Gallagher Heaps Praise On Chelsea Academy for Producing England Stars

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012407130h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Christian Pulisic's Man of the Match Performance for USMNT vs Morocco Hands Chelsea Blueprint for Future With Star

By Nick Emms5 hours ago