Emerson Palmieri Provides Honest Verdict on Lyon Rejecting Chelsea's January Recall Attempts

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has opened up on the decision for Lyon to reject the Blues' recall request during his loan spell.

The 27-year-old was impressing in Ligue 1 and Thomas Tuchel wished to recall him following Ben Chilwell's injury.

However, Lyon refused to allow him to return to his parent club as Chelsea instead recalled Kenedy from a spell at Flamengo.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Emerson has now revealed, via Daily Mail, the reason he did not get involved in any negotiations.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he wished to recall Emerson in January to provide competition to Marcos Alonso whilst Chilwell was out with injury.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," Tuchel said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

The deal could not happen as Lyon rejected several moves from the Blues, leaving them short for options at wing-back.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

When asked about the drama surrounding his potential return in January, Emerson revealed: "Lyon said no, it didn't depend on me."

"This was a conversation between clubs and I respect this because when I signed there I signed for one year not six months so now I go back to Chelsea for pre-season and let's see in the next months."

The Italian concluded by admitting that it was 'nice' to know that Chelsea wanted him to return before hinting at remaining at the club next season.

"It was nice to know they wanted me. I have a contract there. It's my club for three seasons. I have a lot of friends there and if I come back there I am very happy," he said.

