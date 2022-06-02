Emerson Would Be 'Very Happy' to Return to Chelsea After Lyon Loan

Emerson has revealed he would be 'very happy' to return to the Chelsea squad for next season after his loan spell at Lyon.

The Italian left-back spent the campaign on loan at the Ligue 1 side, making a total of 37 appearances in all competitions.

He was linked with a return to his parent club back in the January transfer window in order to provide cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, but he stayed at Lyon until the season's conclusion.

With pre-season now approaching Emerson could be a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for the next campaign, and the 27-year-old has revealed he would be happy to return.

In quotes via the Daily Mail, he said: "For me personally it's been a good season, I played a lot of games.

"Let's see what happens in the future. I have a contract with Chelsea. I've played there for three years and won some things. If I need to go back there I'm happy.

"It's a good place for me, a good club. But I don't know. Let's see the next moves what can happen. I've not spoken to the coach."

Emerson, who has made 71 appearances for Chelsea so far, also spoke on the speculated return from loan at the beginning of 2022, adding: "Lyon said no, it didn't depend on me.

"This was a conversation between clubs and I respect this because when I signed there I signed for one year not six months so now I go back to Chelsea for pre-season and let's see in the next months.

"It was nice to know they wanted me. I have a contract there. It's my club for three seasons. I have a lot of friends there and if I come back there I am very happy."

