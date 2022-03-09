Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy Named Best Goalkeeper in the World by Aston Villa's Emi Martinez

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez believes Edouard Mendy is currently the best goalkeeper in the world.

It has been an 18 months to remember for Mendy at Chelsea since his summer transfer from Stade Rennais in 2020. 

Mendy has gone onto lift the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup for club, as well as win the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The 30-year-old was picked out by Petr Cech and has collected several personal accolades, including The Best FIFA Goalkeeper for 2021 award

Now he is earning praise from fellow top-flight shot stoppers. Martinez believes Mendy is now leading the way for number one's in the world. 

What Emi Martinez said

Speaking to Ben Foster, the Aston Villa goalkeeper was asked who the best goalkeeper in the world his currently. He replied: "Mendy."

His reasoning? "He's having clean sheets for fun. He's winning everything. He's having a wonderful season again. I like his story... the fact he is winning everything now, hard works pays off." 

Mendy's success with Chelsea and Senegal has left him proud, but he won't get ahead of himself as he focuses on producing more top-level performances. 

“A lot of good things happened in the last days and last weeks," Mendy said last month. 

"Obviously, I am really happy and proud for my success in the national team and also in Chelsea but I don’t have time to celebrate because we have a lot of big games this week and the coming weeks.

"I am just focused on the next game and I will have time to celebrate at the end of the season.”

