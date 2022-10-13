Emma Hayes Enters Recovery After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Chelsea Women have released a statement from their long-time head coach Emma Hayes following her successful hysterectomy surgery.

The decorated manager has been suffering with endometriosis which is a disorder that affects the uterus and will be recovering from her treatment for several weeks.

In her statement, Hayes said: "I just want to say thank you also to my amazing doctors, Dr Alex Laurence and Dr Sally Harris for their outstanding care.

"A huge thank you to our owners, the board and our HR director, Jo Stone, for the support they’ve shown and of course all of my family, staff and players."

During her absence, assistant coach Denise Reddy will be leading the Women's Super League champions, and Hayes has full confidence that her team will pull through.

"We have built a tremendous team over many years, and we’ve adopted a very multi-disciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we are capable of being able to respond to the challenge," she continued.

"We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all of the staff.

"We also know the team are very special and we have no doubt they’ll do everything to maintain their high standards."

Hayes expects to make a full recovery, but for the time being, asks the Chelsea supporters to help carry her squad to success without her.

"To our fans, you’ve had to listen to me bellowing from the other side of the pitch every week but now I want to hear you even louder because I’ll be sitting at home watching the team on the television until my return."

