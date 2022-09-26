Skip to main content
Emma Hayes Hails Lauren James Following Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Women got back into winning ways on Sunday thanks to some stand out performers.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-0 in their second game of the new Women's Super League season thanks to a well-worked team goal scored by Euros winner Fran Kirby, and a powerful penalty from Maren Mjelde. 

A first clean sheet of the season was secured by some top-drawer saves from the returning Ann-Katrin Berger, whilst a busy defence managed to just about tame City's relentless Bunny Shaw at centre-forward. 

The backline of Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson and new girl Kadeisha Buchanan were really put to work, with Emma Hayes highlighting why she chooses to switch up her defence at times. 

Chelsea women v Manchester City women

"We relied on quite a trusted group that have been with us for a while, especially at the back and in goal," Hayes said via Chelsea FC. "There will be some games where I have to play my strongest defenders because I believe in clean sheets."

One player in particular who seems to be able to light up the pitch regardless of where she plays is Lauren James. 

The versatile attacker and wing-back earned a consecutive start on the weekend, as the 20-year-old started on the right-wing once again and appeared to look a lot more comfortable.

"Lauren’s role was the same last week but she executed it better today [Sunday]," Hayes said. 

Lauren James v Liverpool women

"Maybe being at home we’re more comfortable but you must remember her age. It’s important that we just take it one step at a time with her but in the second half I thought she was exceptional."

