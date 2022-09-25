Skip to main content

Emma Hayes Prepared For 'Blockbuster' WSL Weekend

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been speaking on how she is looking forward to being part of what has so far been a jam-packed weekend of Women's Super League football.
Kingsmeadow will be sold out for Chelsea's game against Manchester City this afternoon, while Arsenal Women broke the record WSL attendance yesterday when they welcomed 47,467 fans for their game against Tottenham at the Emirates.

Hayes spoke glowingly about the action this weekend, saying she is happy the WSL have taken advantage of the men's international break to attract more fans to the women's game over the past couple of days.

"It's just going to be a blockbuster weekend, packed crowds and hopefully great broadcasting numbers. I think this is the second year we've started doing men's international breaks well."

The Chelsea manager praised the work of everyone involved with the league, saying it is not easy to organise these fixtures during a time when the men's leagues are not in action.

Beth Mead

Beth Mead thanks the fans after her side's 4-0 victory over Tottenham yesterday

"This is a celebration of the work of everyone. This isn't just about the clubs, I think everybody involved in the women's game has been working hard to get some consistency around this type of weekend and I think we will see this more often than not."

The game involving Hayes' Blues last weekend broke Sky Sports' WSL viewing figures, with 482,000 people watching the broadcast of her side's narrow 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Liverpool.

Emma Hayes

Hayes looks on during her side's 2-1 WSL opening day loss to Liverpool

"That's what you're investing in," said Hayes on the TV figures. 

"Everyone is investing to get those numbers to those places and long may that continue because it creates more investment.

"I have always been an advocate of pulling the top level up and creating that trickle down so that teams further down the pyramid can keep benefitting from what is going on at the top end of the game."

Chelsea kick-off against Manchester City at 16:00 this afternoon, and that game is followed by the Merseyside derby at Anfield at 18:45, so expect the viewing figures to rise even more in what has been a historic weekend of women's football.

