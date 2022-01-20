Emma Hayes Reveals When She Knew Thomas Tuchel Would be a Success at Chelsea

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has admitted she knew Thomas Tuchel would be a success at the club from the moment he joined.

The German made an instant impact, winning the UEFA Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Hayes heaped praise upon the Men's team head coach.

“The minute he came to Chelsea, I knew he was born for Chelsea, and he knows it as well,” she said.

“He knows what it is to be a manager of Chelsea, and not many of us get that privilege. But he’s great to watch, he’s a lot of fun, his team’s amazing to watch, and I’m just grateful that we’ve got him at the club. Lucky us!”

The pair received accolades at 'The Best' awards, with Tuchel being voted as the Best Men's Coach of 2021, whilst Hayes won the award for the Women's side of things.

Hayes won three domestic trophies and for the first time in the club’s history reached the Women’s Champions League final.

She held off competition from Lluis Cortes and Sarina Wiegman to win the prestigious award.

Tuchel, on the other hand, held off competition from Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini in the final to win the prestigious award.

The pair will be hoping that their success can continue long into the future as both the Men's and Women's teams have proven to be two of the best sides in Europe.

