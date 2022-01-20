Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Emma Hayes Reveals When She Knew Thomas Tuchel Would be a Success at Chelsea

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has admitted she knew Thomas Tuchel would be a success at the club from the moment he joined.

The German made an instant impact, winning the UEFA Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Hayes heaped praise upon the Men's team head coach.

imago1009191984h

“The minute he came to Chelsea, I knew he was born for Chelsea, and he knows it as well,” she said.

“He knows what it is to be a manager of Chelsea, and not many of us get that privilege. But he’s great to watch, he’s a lot of fun, his team’s amazing to watch, and I’m just grateful that we’ve got him at the club. Lucky us!”

Read More

The pair received accolades at 'The Best' awards, with Tuchel being voted as the Best Men's Coach of 2021, whilst Hayes won the award for the Women's side of things.

imago1009191971h

Hayes won three domestic trophies and for the first time in the club’s history reached the Women’s Champions League final.

She held off competition from Lluis Cortes and Sarina Wiegman to win the prestigious award.

Tuchel, on the other hand, held off competition from Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini in the final to win the prestigious award.

The pair will be hoping that their success can continue long into the future as both the Men's and Women's teams have proven to be two of the best sides in Europe.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009191971h
News

Emma Hayes Reveals When She Knew Thomas Tuchel Would be a Success at Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago1005297684h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

23 minutes ago
imago1009231523h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Yet to Receive Any New Pre-Contract Bids Amid Links to Chelsea

31 minutes ago
imago0028202642h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Must Sign Ousmane Dembele This Month to Back Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1009094595h
News

'My Father Always Said... I'd be a Striker' - Timo Werner Reveals How he Became a Striker

2 hours ago
imago1008644093h
News

Revealed: How FIFA's New Loan Rules and Regulations Will Affect Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009094595h
News

'Most Important Thing is to Have Fun' - Timo Werner Expresses Desire to Enjoy His Football

3 hours ago
imago1008491555h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Any Progress in Emerson Palmieri's Lyon Recall

3 hours ago