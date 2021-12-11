'Emotions Were Boiling' - Tuchel Reluctant to Say Too Much on Full Time Scenes After Leeds Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reluctant to say too much about the scenes at full-time between players after his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to close the gap with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

With goals coming from Mason Mount and Jorginho, who scored two penalties, the Blues sit within two points of Manchester City at the top of the table.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking after the game, Tuchel refrained from saying too much over the scuffle at the full-time whistle, insisting it wasn't anything serious.

"Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal," he said, as quoted by Simon Johnson. "I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good."

The scuffle came after the Blues were awarded a last minute penalty after a foul on Antonio Rudiger from Mateusz Klich.

Jorginho stepped up to slot home the penalty, handing Chelsea all three points from the tie.

The Italy international had previously got his side's second goal from the penalty spot earlier in the second half.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about the penalties given away, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa dismissed the mistakes.

"Errors are part of the game, unless they are unjustified or impudent. I wouldn't class either of those penalties as that," he said, as quoted by Phil Hay.

After the clash, Leeds sit in 15th place on just 16 points, facing Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next three fixtures.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube