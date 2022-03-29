England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Conor Gallagher to succed if he is handed the opportunity in Chelsea's first team next season.

The midfielder, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, was named as Man of the Match on his full England debut against Switzerland during the international break.

Speaking to the press during the international break, via the Evening Standard, Southgate has backed Gallagher to succeed wherever he is next season as it appears that he will be part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

So far this season the midfielder has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 25 matches in the Premier League.

He has become one of the standout midfielders in England with Chelsea keeping a close eye on his progress as he could make the step up to the first team next season.

Speaking on Gallagher's potential of playing for Chelsea, Southgate praised the midfielder.

“In the end we have to pick and react off what we see at club level and Conor’s experiences at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace have been brilliant for him,” he said. “So if he goes somewhere else next season or stays at Chelsea, I’m sure he’ll keep developing.

“He’s got a fabulous mindset, which is the key. He’s a player that will maximise his potential because of his mentality."

The England boss concluded by backing Gallagher to succeed wherever he is playing his football next season as the Englishman will be keen to make the World Cup squad for his country.

“He looks like one of those who, whatever hurdles are in front of him, he’s going to break them down. I’d be very optimistic about how he would respond to any decision that is made.”

