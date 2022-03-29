Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

England Boss Gareth Southgate Backs Conor Gallagher to Succeed if Handed Chelsea Opportunity

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Conor Gallagher to succed if he is handed the opportunity in Chelsea's first team next season.

The midfielder, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, was named as Man of the Match on his full England debut against Switzerland during the international break.

Speaking to the press during the international break, via the Evening Standard, Southgate has backed Gallagher to succeed wherever he is next season as it appears that he will be part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

imago1010911126h

So far this season the midfielder has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 25 matches in the Premier League.

He has become one of the standout midfielders in England with Chelsea keeping a close eye on his progress as he could make the step up to the first team next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking on Gallagher's potential of playing for Chelsea, Southgate praised the midfielder.

 “In the end we have to pick and react off what we see at club level and Conor’s experiences at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace have been brilliant for him,” he said. “So if he goes somewhere else next season or stays at Chelsea, I’m sure he’ll keep developing.

“He’s got a fabulous mindset, which is the key. He’s a player that will maximise his potential because of his mentality."

imago1004471231h

The England boss concluded by backing Gallagher to succeed wherever he is playing his football next season as the Englishman will be keen to make the World Cup squad for his country.

“He looks like one of those who, whatever hurdles are in front of him, he’s going to break them down. I’d be very optimistic about how he would respond to any decision that is made.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009634734h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Qualifies for 2022 World Cup in Qatar With Senegal

By Nick Emms29 minutes ago
imago1010768406h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Planning Juventus' Paulo Dybala Transfer After Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1009782749h
News

Report: Napoli 'Appreciate' Chelsea Striker Armando Broja After Southampton Success

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010656856h (2)
News

Report: Broughton's Chelsea Bid Handed Boost as Crystal Palace Co-Owner Textor Ready to Purchase Harris & Blitzer's Shares

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1003224697h
News

Roberto Mancini Reveals Close Relationship Between Italy National Team & Chelsea Following Jorginho Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Join Xavi's Barcelona Project

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010868883h
News

Report: Lazio's Maurizio Sarri 'Already Called' Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008211887h (1)
News

Chelsea Handed Double Fitness Boost as James & Hudson-Odoi Return to Training Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago