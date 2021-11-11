Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    England Boss Gareth Southgate Hails Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Despite Omission

    Author:

    England manager Gareth Southgate has heaped praise upon Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher ahead of the Three Lions' clash with Albania and San Marino during the November international break.

    Gallagher missed out on a senior call-up and is with the England Under-21 squad despite impressing for Crystal Palace on loan so far this season.

    When asked about Gallagher's impressive form, Southgate has highlighted an attribute that he likes in the midfielder.

    imago1007894019h

    Southgate said: "He just had a knack of arriving into the box at the right time but it is due to the amount of runs he makes."

    This comes after an impressive statistic that revealed Gallagher ranked second in the list of most in-form English players with an average form rating of 7.76, just behind Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

    Smith-Rowe's form earned him a call-up to the England squad but Gallagher is still waiting despite Mason Mount's absence.

    Read More

    imago1007869420h

    Gallagher has been in stunning form this season, having scored four in 10 league appearances this year, and manager Vieira is over the moon with his development.

    “Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,”

    “The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well."

    Despite not making the squad this time around it feels like it is only a matter of time until Gallagher is handed his England debut.

    imago1006467760h
