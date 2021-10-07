    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    Author:

    England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has heaped praise upon Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher as the midfielder impresses at Crystal Palace.

    The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Patrick Viera's side this season and has caught the eye in the Premier League.

    Speaking to South London Press via football.london, Carsley has praised the Chelsea man.

    sipa_35409157

    The new Under-21 manager has revealed the importance of playing first team football as Gallagher ventured out on loan to Crystal Palace.

    Speaking on former Blue Marc Guehi and his teammate Gallagher, Carsley said: “It’s really important for their development that they are trusted to play in the first teams, that they are playing at such a high level and that they’re able to manage the emotion that comes with playing in the first team and the up and down with results and coping with that.

    “Those two are very level-headed players and watching their games at Palace, they’re obviously very important to Crystal Palace as well and we’re aware of that.”

    The 21-year-old is knocking on the door for a senior England call-up and Gareth Southgate will be watching his development with interest.

    sipa_35409171

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has previously discussed a potential England call-up for Gallagher.

    He said: "When we have one or two performances, we always think a player deserves a national call-up. I still believe that he (Gallagher) needs to be more consistent in his performances. I think he has the ability.

    "But, I believe as well that it is too early for a call-up for him (Gallagher). He still has to improve. His time will come, but first what he needs to do is perform on a consistent basis to allow him to go higher to the international level.

    "He (Gallagher) needs to perform well week-in week-out with us, with the U-21's and that will allow him to go to the national team, but at the moment, I think his focus and concentration has to be with us, and how he can repeat these kind of performances that he had in the last couple of games."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35409130
    News

    England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    42 seconds ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (25)
    News

    Tammy Abraham Makes Mason Mount, Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission After Chelsea Exit

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35197798
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Amid Lazio Interest

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (24)
    News

    When Christian Pulisic Could Make His Chelsea Return Following Ankle Injury

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34681833
    News

    Tammy Abraham: Jose Mourinho Played 'Big Impact' in Chelsea Exit for AS Roma

    3 hours ago