England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has heaped praise upon Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher as the midfielder impresses at Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Patrick Viera's side this season and has caught the eye in the Premier League.

Speaking to South London Press via football.london, Carsley has praised the Chelsea man.

Photo by Arron Gent/News Images/Sipa USA

The new Under-21 manager has revealed the importance of playing first team football as Gallagher ventured out on loan to Crystal Palace.

Speaking on former Blue Marc Guehi and his teammate Gallagher, Carsley said: “It’s really important for their development that they are trusted to play in the first teams, that they are playing at such a high level and that they’re able to manage the emotion that comes with playing in the first team and the up and down with results and coping with that.

“Those two are very level-headed players and watching their games at Palace, they’re obviously very important to Crystal Palace as well and we’re aware of that.”

The 21-year-old is knocking on the door for a senior England call-up and Gareth Southgate will be watching his development with interest.

Photo by Arron Gent/News Images/Sipa USA

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has previously discussed a potential England call-up for Gallagher.

He said: "When we have one or two performances, we always think a player deserves a national call-up. I still believe that he (Gallagher) needs to be more consistent in his performances. I think he has the ability.

"But, I believe as well that it is too early for a call-up for him (Gallagher). He still has to improve. His time will come, but first what he needs to do is perform on a consistent basis to allow him to go higher to the international level.

"He (Gallagher) needs to perform well week-in week-out with us, with the U-21's and that will allow him to go to the national team, but at the moment, I think his focus and concentration has to be with us, and how he can repeat these kind of performances that he had in the last couple of games."

