Skip to main content

England International and Chelsea Star Reece James' New Number Revealed

The Englishman is thought to be swapping out his old number for a different one this summer.

Reece James has spent three years playing for the Blues after rising the ranks in the Chelsea and Fulham's academies.

James has been sporting the number 24, and according to photographed promotional material, this could be about to change.

The display clearly labels James with a number 14, a fitting decision for such an attack-centric wing-back.

Though it is possible that the printing of the number 14 was an error, the change would also mean another player would be changing their number.

Trevoh Chalobah currently uses the number 14, and so if the image is correct, the 23-year-old will be making a swap as well.

With the departure of Antonio Rudiger, the Blues' number 2 is currently available, and so it is thought that the young Englishman may be making a big step-up.

reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defender would be stepping into a number that has previously been worn by players such as Branislav Ivanovic and Steve Clarke.

James would be swapping out his number 24 for a shirt worn by Graeme Le Saux and Andre Shurrle.

The 22-year-old is set for a big season with the club, and that the side reward his efforts with a more fitting shirt number isn't a surprise.

  Read More Chelsea News

imago1012265002h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko Wanting To Leave Serie A side AC Milan

By Kieran Neller31 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Is Ready To Offer £30 Million To Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly

By Connor Dossi-White50 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

‘Real Excitement’ - Pundit Believes Chelsea Should Replace Romelu Lukaku With Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Udinese
News

News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt Prefers Bayern Munich To Chelsea

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

‘There Are Other Players’ - Pundit Thinks Hakim Ziyech Won’t Be the Only Chelsea Forward to Leave This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago