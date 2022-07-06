England International and Chelsea Star Reece James' New Number Revealed

The Englishman is thought to be swapping out his old number for a different one this summer.

Reece James has spent three years playing for the Blues after rising the ranks in the Chelsea and Fulham's academies.

James has been sporting the number 24, and according to photographed promotional material, this could be about to change.

The display clearly labels James with a number 14, a fitting decision for such an attack-centric wing-back.

Though it is possible that the printing of the number 14 was an error, the change would also mean another player would be changing their number.

Trevoh Chalobah currently uses the number 14, and so if the image is correct, the 23-year-old will be making a swap as well.

With the departure of Antonio Rudiger, the Blues' number 2 is currently available, and so it is thought that the young Englishman may be making a big step-up.

Getty Images

The defender would be stepping into a number that has previously been worn by players such as Branislav Ivanovic and Steve Clarke.

James would be swapping out his number 24 for a shirt worn by Graeme Le Saux and Andre Shurrle.

The 22-year-old is set for a big season with the club, and that the side reward his efforts with a more fitting shirt number isn't a surprise.

