England vs Italy: How to watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Chelsea stars in action

England face Italy at the Molineux stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UEFA Nations League with many Chelsea stars expected to feature.

The tie is a repeat of the 2020 Euro's final in which Italy came out victorious on penalties at Wembley and it will take place on Saturday 11 June 2022.

The game will be live to watch on Channel 4 with coverage starting at 7pm and ending at 10pm with kick-off at 19:45 pm.

England will be looking for their first victory of this Nations League campaign, after a deafeat to Hungary and draw to Germany have left them without a win.

Mason Mount has been in both of Gareth Southgate's starting 11's whilst Reece James has yet to feature although an apperance could come his way on Saturday.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As for Italy, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri could both make apperances for Roberto Mancini's side as they look to make it two wins from two after victory against Hungary on Tuesday.

Both players started the 3-0 Finalisma defeat to Argentina at Wembley Stadium on 1 June.

It is the first time that the sides have met since the final of Euro 2020 in which Jorginho missed a decisive penalty for his side in the shoot-out.

