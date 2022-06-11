Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

England vs Italy: How to watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Chelsea stars in action

England face Italy at the Molineux stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UEFA Nations League with many Chelsea stars expected to feature. 

The tie is a repeat of the 2020 Euro's final in which Italy came out victorious on penalties at Wembley and it will take place on Saturday 11 June 2022.

The game will be live to watch on Channel 4 with coverage starting at 7pm and ending at 10pm with kick-off at 19:45 pm.

Mason Mount

England will be looking for their first victory of this Nations League campaign, after a deafeat to Hungary and draw to Germany have left them without a win. 

Mason Mount has been in both of Gareth Southgate's starting 11's whilst Reece James has yet to feature although an apperance could come his way on Saturday. 

Jorginho

 As for Italy, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri could both make apperances for Roberto Mancini's side as they look to make it two wins from two after victory against Hungary on Tuesday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both players started the 3-0 Finalisma defeat to Argentina at Wembley Stadium on 1 June. 

It is the first time that the sides have met since the final of Euro 2020 in which Jorginho missed a decisive penalty for his side in the shoot-out.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Raheem Sterling Wants Chelsea Guarantee If He Is To Leave Manchester City

By Owen Cummings24 minutes ago
imago1011952785h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Planning to Move For Inter Milan and Netherlands Defender Stephen De Vrij

By Finn Glowacki24 minutes ago
Club World Cup
Media

Chelsea Fan Claims People Will Remember The Blues From Last Season As Better Than Liverpool

By Owen Cummings43 minutes ago
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Talks To Sign 18-Year-Old MLS Goalkeeper

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Rice and folks
Features/Opinions

Why West Ham's Declan Rice Is Perfect For Chelsea

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Reacts To Romelu Lukaku's Potential Chelsea Exit

By Ben Thomas7 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Instructs Chelsea To Sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis21 hours ago
Andreas Christesen
News

News: Andreas Christen Is One of Four Players Released By Chelsea Following the End of the Season

By Finn Glowacki21 hours ago