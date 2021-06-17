Erling Haaland Wants to Emulate Chelsea's Champions League Triumph Amid Interest

Erling Haaland is looking to recreate Chelsea's European triumph to win the Champions League during his career.

He is on the rise and one of Europe's best centre-forwards at the tender age of 20. After netting 41 goals in 41 appearances last season, Haaland's stock continues to rise which has seen him attract interest from the Premier League including from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea are heavily interested in the Norwegian and the club are continuing to explore possible avenues of negotiating a transfer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

They have just won the Champions League after victory in Portugal against Man City on May 29 and Haaland has revealed he wants to follow in the Blues footsteps one day.

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed: “That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland for a further season but Chelsea are doing all they can to try to bring him to west London this summer.

