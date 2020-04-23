Absolute Chelsea
Ethan Ampadu sets target of becoming first-team regular at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu has set his sights on playing regularly in the Chelsea first-team under head coach Frank Lampard.

Currently on loan at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, the Welshman has endured a frustrating and difficult time in Germany having made just three appearances in the league this season. 

Having sat on the sidelines for the majority of the season, the 19-year-old has seen the youth flourish under Lampard at Stamford Bridge which sees Chelsea currently sat in fourth spot in the Premier League. 

Now Ampadu has set his sights on claiming a spot in the first-team on a regular basis, but insists he will head out on loan again should it be necessary.

Ampadu has had to remain extremely patient for chances under Julian Nagelsmann.Getty Images

"First I’d like to be fit and healthy, of course, and have played regularly throughout the season in a good competition; improve as a player and as a person; hopefully put myself in contention to make Wales’ Euros squad; I’d be open to another loan move if that’s what’s necessary," Ampadu said to The Athletic on his goals for the next year. 

"My end goal is to hopefully one day be a regular at Chelsea, but for now I’ve to think about the now, and do what is needed."

The teenager could be close to a return to action with RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga hoping the domestic league can get back underway on May 9th following the coronavirus outbreak.

With Frank Lampard looking to bolster his defensive options, Ampadu, who can play both in central defence and midfield, could be seen as an ideal addition to the back line of Chelsea.

