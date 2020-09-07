SI.com
Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Matt Debono

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan from Chelsea. 

The 19-year-old will play under Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane next season as the Welshman was part of a triple signing for the Blades. 

Ampadu was restricted to minutes in his previous loan spell at RB Leipzig last season and will be hoping to thrive at Sheffield United next season as they look to build on their ninth place finish in the Premier League.

Following the signing, Wilder said: "Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we've worked really hard to get his signature for the season.

"We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen. We've got a good relationship with them and they know we're going to take good care of him.

"It's an important season for Ethan and playing in the Premier League for us is a good move for everyone. He brings a lot of qualities to the group and he's someone we've tracked for two or three seasons."

He will wear the no.22 at Sheffield United next season.

----------

