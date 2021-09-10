Ethan Ampadu Makes Chelsea Admission Following Loan Switch to Venezia

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has discussed his Chelsea departure as the 20-year-old joined Serie A side Venezia on a season-long loan move.

The versatile youngster spent last season with Premier League side Sheffield United but suffered relegation durin his loan move.

Speaking on international duty, as quoted by football.london, Ampadu discussed his reason for moving on loan.

Venezia FC

"As players, we want to play football. Whether that's keeping a place for Wales or week in, week out playing for club. Either way, we want to play every game that we can." he said.

The Welsh international's first loan spell away from Chelsea came with RB Leipzig, where he played alongside Timo Werner. Last season saw the player, who can operate in both midfield and defensive positions - a trait that Thomas Tuchel values, spend the campaign with Sheffield United.

Ampadu featured mainly as a defender in a back three during his time at the Blades but has operated in defence and midfield for his country.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking on what position he will play whilst on loan in Italy, Ampadu said: "We'll have to wait and see, won't we?

"As people are aware, I've said before, I'm more than comfortable playing either position so whichever manager I'm under, I'm more than happy to play in either."

Chelsea will be hoping that Ampadu gains valuable experience in a tactical league during his time in the Serie A and can return having had loan spells in England, Germany and Italy at such a young age to help him challenge for his place at the club.

