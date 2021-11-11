Ethan Ampadu Makes Gareth Bale Admission Ahead of International Duty

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has made an honest admission regarding Gareth Bale.

The Welsh international is a teammate of Bale's at national level and has made 30 appearances for Wales, a year younger than Bale when he reached the same number.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the international duty, Ampadu discussed the Welsh legend.

When discussing him reaching 30 games in less time than Bale and Chris Gunter, Ampadu said: "That's probably the only thing I've got over them! I've got a very long way to go before reaching what they've done.

"The first time I met him (Bale) was my first camp. I think it was the pre-training camp before they went off and made history at the Euros in 2016.

"He'd done great things at Tottenham and Real Madrid, so I'd been watching him week in week out.

"To meet him you're in awe at first and, when you get to know him, he's just a normal guy. He helps out with the youngsters. He wants the best for Wales and we all do. He's an easy guy to talk to."

Bale is currently employed by Real Madrid but has struggled for game time so far this season as he has been called up to Wales duty.

