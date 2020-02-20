Ethan Ampadu keen to return to Chelsea after RB Leipzig loan spell

Ethan Ampadu has admitted he wants to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig comes to an end.

The 19-year-old is on loan in Germany for the season, but is aiming to head back into the first-team at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Ampadu shone in Leipzig's Champions League clash against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening, which saw the German side come out victorious.

The Welshman played at centre-half in only his second start of the season, but looked extremely comfortable and now he is looking to focus on the remainder of the season with an eye on the future.

"I am always watching Chelsea and seeing what is going on," Ampadu said. "It is good to see the young players are shining at the moment.

"They are in the top four so fingers crossed they can hold on to that.

"I would like to go back, I aim to, but right now I am focused on Leipzig and finishing the season."

Ethan Ampadu has been restricted to limited game time this season under Julian Nagelsmann, but he took his opportunity on Wednesday to showcase his qualities.

"I have not played as much as I would have liked to but I am definitely learning in training and working hard," Ampadu added following Leipzig's narrow 1-0 win against Spurs.

"When this situation came of starting tonight I knew it was a good opportunity to show what I can do and I’d like to think I’ve done that.

"I just tried to play my game. I try to be composed and just try to play."

