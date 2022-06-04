Skip to main content

Ethan Ampadu Sends Thomas Tuchel Game Time Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has sent a message to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of his return from Venezia this summer.

The 21-year-old featured 30 times for the Serie A side as they failed to avoid relegation to the Serie B.

Speaking to Adam Newson, Ampadu sent a message to Tuchel regarding his game time as he prepares to return for pre-season. 

imago1012439233h

When asked to reflect on the past season spent in Italy, he said: "Ups and downs like every season.

"I have learnt a lot. The expectation was to go there and learn a lot which I felt like I did. Overall, even with it being a negative result as a team, which affects me as well, some of the performances I can take positives from. Every loan has its different challenges, but maybe this is the most positive one."

Ampadu will be hoping to return from his loan spell with even more experience under his belt after spending time at RB Leipzig and Sheffield United previously.

imago1012018718h

When asked about his game time, the Welsh international admitted that he wants to be playing on a weekly basis, sending a message to the Chelsea head coach before he returns for pre-season training.

He concluded: "As a footballer, you want to play in every game, and as a kid, I loved playing every game," he said. "It does help on big occasions (playing week in and week out), but week by week, you want to play football. No one likes to sit and watch it."

imago1012248245h
