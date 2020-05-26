RB Leipzig director confirms Ethan Ampadu set to return to Chelsea

RB Leipzig Sporting Director Markus Krosche has revealed Ethan Ampadu will return to Chelsea this summer.

After joining the Bundesliga side last summer, the 2019/20 campaign was set to be the next stage of development for Ampadu, but it hasn't quite worked out for him in Germany.

Ampadu has been severely limited to minutes on the pitch this season, making just seven appearances for Leipzig, which includes three Bundesliga appearances of just a combined total of 78 minutes.

Despite impressive performances in the Champions League against Tottenham, Ampadu will return to west London this summer.

As quoted by Fanatik, Krosche said: "We have not made our clear decision for Ampadu, but the chances of returning to Chelsea are very high.

"This season he missed a lot of matches because of his injuries. We also do not have the option to purchase."

