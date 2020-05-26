Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig director confirms Ethan Ampadu set to return to Chelsea

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig Sporting Director Markus Krosche has revealed Ethan Ampadu will return to Chelsea this summer.

After joining the Bundesliga side last summer, the 2019/20 campaign was set to be the next stage of development for Ampadu, but it hasn't quite worked out for him in Germany.

Ampadu has been severely limited to minutes on the pitch this season, making just seven appearances for Leipzig, which includes three Bundesliga appearances of just a combined total of 78 minutes.

Despite impressive performances in the Champions League against Tottenham, Ampadu will return to west London this summer.

As quoted by Fanatik, Krosche said: "We have not made our clear decision for Ampadu, but the chances of returning to Chelsea are very high.

"This season he missed a lot of matches because of his injuries. We also do not have the option to purchase."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea set Juventus asking price for Jorginho

Chelsea have set their transfer valuation for midfielder Jorginho, with Juventus showing interest this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Barcelona ready to let Ousmane Dembélé leave on loan this summer

Barcelona are ready to listen to loan offers for Ousmane Dembélé this summer as they look to reduce their heavy wage bill.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea identify transfer alternative to Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have shortlisted FC Porto winger Jesus Corona as an alternative transfer option to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Matt Debono

Willian suggests he will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven years but he is open to remaining in west London for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea opt against activating buy-back option for Jeremy Boga - Blues to agree sell-on clause

Chelsea have decided not to exercise the buy-back option in Jeremie Boga's contract at Sassuolo, with the club now negotiating a sell-on clause for the Ivory Coast international.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero: Chelsea squad back N'Golo Kante's decision to miss training

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has shown his support to teammate N'Golo Kante after the Frenchman was granted compassionate leave by Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

'They were bigger players than us' - Bacary Sagna admits Arsenal feared Chelsea

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has revealed the Gunners feared their London counterparts Chelsea and were concerned about the Blues' strengths.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea shouldn't sign on-loan PSG forward Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, however is set to return to Inter Milan this summer after the French champions had a bid rejected for the Argentine.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero received death threats after 2018 World Cup

Willy Caballero has revealed he was sent death threats after making an error in the 2018 World Cup while playing for Argentina.

Matt Debono

Thibaut Courtois: Eden Hazard and I spoke about Real Madrid move at Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he held talks with Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge over a move to Real Madrid.

Matt Debono