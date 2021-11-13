'I Want to be The Best I Can be' - Ethan Ampadu Speaks on His Chelsea Future

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has commented on his future at the club.

The Welsh international is currently on loan at Serie A outfit Venezia, for whom he has made six appearances so far this season.

He picked up an assist for his side during their 3-2 over Roma, managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho and featuring Cobham product Tammy Abraham.

Speaking prior to his country's tie against Belarus, via football.london, Ampadu commented on his future at the European Champions, as he said: "Obviously, I want to be the best I can be after this loan wherever that is.

"But you can’t get to that point without focusing on the present."

His current loan is his third from the club since joining in 2017 from Exeter City, previously featuring for RB Leipzig and Sheffield United.

Ampadu has made 12 appearances for the Blues, including game time in the Europa League on the road to success in 2019.

At just 21-years-old he is a promising prospect for Chelsea, but his current contract is set to expire next summer.

The Welshman also spoke on how the club have monitored his progress at Venezia during his loan.

He added: "They’re always watching the games and giving you feedback. Someone has even managed to come out and watch a game.

"You still get all the feedback because at the end of the day you’re still a Chelsea player even though my focus is on Venice. Everyone wants you to develop and be a better player so you have that help as well."

