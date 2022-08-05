Skip to main content

Everton v Chelsea: Key Players Absent For Premier League Opener

Chelsea's Premier League campaign gets underway against Everton on Saturday evening with some new faces set to make their debuts, whilst a couple of regulars miss out.

The Blues return to Goodison Park where they suffered one of their final defeats of the 21/22 season, and will be looking to avoid opening day disaster, and instead replicate last year's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. 

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell in action during pre-season.

Chelsea Squad News

Thomas Tuchel's first press conference of the season didn't provide much insight into the players available for the battle against the Toffees, other than confirming the absence of Ben Chilwell. 

The left-back has been making a staggered return to football after sustaining a ruptured cruciate ligament injury in November of last year, with the German coach insisting he doesn't want to just 'throw him in' after such a long time out.  

He said: "He looks better and better, but it seems he needs a little bit more time to adapt to the rhythm and physicality. He is impatient, we will never expect him to be fully patient. He knows everything needs its time, he will get the time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kai Havertz and Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina taking on Kai Havertz last season. 

Everton Squad News

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, has been very vocal about which players he has to choose from this weekend with Yerry Mina declared fit, following his omittance from their final pre-season fixture versus Dynamo Kyiv at the end of July. 

However, the Merseyside club will have to face up the Blues without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is facing 'around six weeks' on the sidelines, whilst fellow striker Salomon Rondon completes his three-match ban after being sent off against Brentford in May. 

The list of absentees goes on for Everton with captain Seamus Coleman close to return but not yet ready for opening day, along with Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend. 

Read More Chelsea News

Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Chelsea Announce Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella Has Signed For The Club

By Connor Dossi-White10 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel
Features/Opinions

Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Everton - Premier League Opening Weekend

By Owen Cummings39 minutes ago
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton

By Connor Dossi-White55 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Assessing' Whether To Raise Bid For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

‘Real Blow’ - Pundit on Manchester United Missing Out on Frenkie de Jong Due to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb14 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Nikola Milenković
Transfer News

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Journalist Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Former Arsenal Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago