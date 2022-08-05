Everton v Chelsea: Key Players Absent For Premier League Opener

Chelsea's Premier League campaign gets underway against Everton on Saturday evening with some new faces set to make their debuts, whilst a couple of regulars miss out.

The Blues return to Goodison Park where they suffered one of their final defeats of the 21/22 season, and will be looking to avoid opening day disaster, and instead replicate last year's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ben Chilwell in action during pre-season. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea Squad News

Thomas Tuchel's first press conference of the season didn't provide much insight into the players available for the battle against the Toffees, other than confirming the absence of Ben Chilwell.

The left-back has been making a staggered return to football after sustaining a ruptured cruciate ligament injury in November of last year, with the German coach insisting he doesn't want to just 'throw him in' after such a long time out.

He said: "He looks better and better, but it seems he needs a little bit more time to adapt to the rhythm and physicality. He is impatient, we will never expect him to be fully patient. He knows everything needs its time, he will get the time."

Yerry Mina taking on Kai Havertz last season. IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton Squad News

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, has been very vocal about which players he has to choose from this weekend with Yerry Mina declared fit, following his omittance from their final pre-season fixture versus Dynamo Kyiv at the end of July.

However, the Merseyside club will have to face up the Blues without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is facing 'around six weeks' on the sidelines, whilst fellow striker Salomon Rondon completes his three-match ban after being sent off against Brentford in May.

The list of absentees goes on for Everton with captain Seamus Coleman close to return but not yet ready for opening day, along with Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend.

