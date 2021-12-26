'Every Game Is a Final' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Nine-Word Message to Chelsea Squad

Romelu Lukaku has told his Chelsea teammates to treat every game between now and the end of the season as a final.

The 28-year-old returned to the Blues side on Boxing Day after ending his Covid-19 self-isolation following a positive test.

Lukaku was put on the bench against Aston Villa but was called upon at half-time by Thomas Tuchel to try to help the visitors claim all three points with the scores level at 1-1.

He did just that. Lukaku was a nuisance for Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings and within 11 minutes, headed Chelsea into the lead, scoring his first league goal since September. A welcome relief.

Lukaku won the penalty in stoppage time which Jorginho converted to seal a 3-1 win and to help the Blues move to within six points of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Chelsea have had to deal with constant availability disruption in recent weeks. But despite this, Lukaku wants the team to treat every game like a final to keep pushing for the title.

He told Sky Sports at full-time: "We are the hunters now. The last results for us are not the best. Now we have to chase. Every game for us now until the end of the season is a final. We have to treat them like finals. We have to push on and keep chasing."



Lukaku added: "I think I needed a performance like this today. It's been difficult. Every footballer wants to be on the pitch. The manager has his reasons but I kept working hard. It was good for us to win today.

"For myself personally I am happy with my performance. I have to push on.

"Today we had to do our job, to win the game. Aston Villa have done well. Credit to Steven Gerrard and his staff, they have a really good team.

"It was not easy for us. Our quality came through. We have to push on. Every game is a final. We have to win."

